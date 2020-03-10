Adjusting to jail life has been especially difficult without the aid of his walker.

On Saturday night, Weinstein took a tumble after trying to walk on his own. “He fell on his head and thinks he has a concussion,” Engelmayer said. “His head has been pounding since yesterday.”

Weinstein has a wheelchair but finds it difficult to use, the spokesman said. Weinstein was transferred to Rikers Island on March 5 after spending nearly two weeks at Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent a heart procedure last Wednesday.

The “Shakespeare in Love” producer faces up to 29 years in prison when he’s sentenced March 11.

