A Thought for Today: Perpetual Lent

“Christians must always live this way, without any wish to come down from their Cross–otherwise they will sink beneath the world’s mire. But if we have to do so all our lives, we must make even a greater effort during the days of Lent. It is not a simple matter of living through forty days. Lent is the epitome of our whole life.“-St. Augustine, Sermon 205, I. As quoted in Augustine Day by Day, March 14th

I don’t claim to live a perpetual Lent as advised by St. Augustine, but there have been changes effected by the forty days. In the main, I try to remember that Lent is not for Him, but for me.

And a good and fruitful Lent to each of you!