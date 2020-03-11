Wait, I Thought the Smurfs Were French

A Thought for Today: Perpetual Lent
“Christians must always live this way, without any wish to come down from their Cross–otherwise they will sink beneath the world’s mire.
“Christians must always live this way, without any wish to come down from their Cross–otherwise they will sink beneath the world’s mire.
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: WASHINGTON, D.C.—In real news that totally actually happened, President Trump has announced that
A top terrorist-turned-regime official, who in 1979 stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took 62 American hostages, has died of coronavirus,