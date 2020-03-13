Letter From the Bishop

My Bishop, Bishop Daniel Jenky of the Peroria Diocese, has issued the following letter:
What this means in my parish is that everything other than Masses is cancelled. No Lenten fish fry tonight, a staple of my parish during Fridays in Lent going back as long as I have lived here. No Saint Patrick annual celebration. No CCD. No adult book studies. Nothing. Our confirmation will be a much more subdued affair than the glorious full scale Mass it has been.
Releasing Catholics from the obligation to attend Mass is the most striking feature. I am 63 and I will decline the Bishop’s advice for those over six decades in age not to attend Mass. Bishops have a heavy burden of responsibility before Christ, and I will not second guess him in this exercise of his authority. However, I view this all with grave misgivings. In time of peril we need the Church most. I regard this whole virus hysteria as vastly overblown, but, if I did not, if, instead, as I am sure many are, I was frightened and fearful for the immediate future, I would feel deserted. Fortunately, I am my usual optimistic self, and I view this, hopefully, as an unpleasant emergency blip in the long history of the Church.
The Archbishop of DC cancelled all masses. At the time when Catholics need the Eucharist the most, masses are being cancelled. We have no saints in our day, sadly. Something nefarious has got to be going on. They don’t cancel mass during “flu season.” You can see, on the CDC website, how many people have coronavirus – it’s “1-5” in DC – with a population of almost 800,000, and 12, with a population of almost 6 million. People are losing their minds. I was told it was a privilege to be not sick, and people can be “asymptomatic carriers.” We are all “asymptomatic carriers of all the germs, so I really don’t get all this fear.
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has left the decision of those misc. Parish activities up to the local pastor. It has also dispensed everyone from attending Mass for the next 3 weeks. Interestingly the Archbishop’s name is to be found no where on any of the documents.
What does it take to at least consider this can no longer be called an over-reaction. This is too orchestrated and too widespread. Put on the Armor of God and pray ceasingly.
I have been convinced by postings on the net from various medical experts that social distancing is necessary to ensure we don’t overload treatment facilities with serious cases within the next month or so. A new NIH study shows this virus can live IN THE AIR for up to three hours and on certain surfaces (including plastic) for up to three DAYS. Add to that the asymptomatic incubation period and… I am no epidemiologist, but that tells me it isn’t enough for people to stay home when they feel sick. The way to shut this thing down before hospitals are overwhelmed is to flatten the infection curve, and the way you do that is by minimizing contacts between possibly infected people as well as the previously advised good practices of hand washing, frequent disinfection of often-touched surfaces bot at home and in public, and the like. I have been and remain very critical of panic-mongering. However, the NIH findings change the rules for how we need to behave. Anyone who is in the endangered groups should stay the heck out of crowded places for the next few weeks. It’s just good sense. God will understand.
Cupich the effete has just shut us down. Joliet too. Guess I’m heading to Rockford.