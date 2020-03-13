No Mass

Any comment I make right now would be intemperate.

 

 

More to explorer

2 Comments

  1. It IS unprecedented for the Bishops to choose against the Mass. Even during the Roman persecution they had Mass.

    The silver lining, there will be no collections for a very, very long time.

    “when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on earth?”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: