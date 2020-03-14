NATURE and Nature’s Laws lay hid in Night:
God said, “Let Newton be!” and all was light.
Alexander Pope
Back in my misspent high school days I got extra credit in one of my math classes by giving presentations on Friday each week on the lives of famous mathematicians, my way of compensating for the fact that math and I have always had a tortured relationship. However, even though higher math will always remain a closed book to me, the history of math is not, and it reminds me that exploration in the realm of pure knowledge can be just as exciting as the exploration of the earth and the stars. Faith and Reason allow us to explore the glory of God’s creation and what we do with the knowledge we gain thereby makes all the difference, both in time and in eternity.
Mock on, mock on, Voltaire, Rousseau:
Mock on, mock on: ‘tis all in vain!
You throw the sand against the wind,
And the wind blows it back again.
And every sand becomes a Gem,
Reflected in the beam divine;
Blown back they blind the mocking Eye,
But still in Israel’s paths they shine.
The Atoms of Democritus
And the Newton’s Particles of Light
Are sands upon the Red Sea shore,
Where Israel’s tents do shine so bright.
William Blake
One Comment
Thanks for this fine article, Don. I’ve been listening to an audiobook, “Great Ideas in Philosophy,” (Daniel Robinson). He makes the point, or reiterates the point made by the Greeks, that mathematics contains eternal Truths, and thus confirms that there are things that exist that are immaterial. There is no way that one can point to something that’s pi meters long (except as a limit, like Archimedes method of exhaustion with regular polygons), or “e” (base of natural logarithms) inches wide, or “i” (square root of -1) bushels of apples. Which is to say empiricism and materialism can’t explain the truths of mathematics.