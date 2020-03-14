Thought For the Day

Time of the Nerds
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: U.S.—The nation’s nerds woke up in a utopia this morning, one where
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: U.S.—The nation’s nerds woke up in a utopia this morning, one where
THIS princess was daughter of Theodoric, a powerful Saxon count. Her parents, being sensible that piety is the only true greatness, placed
The Pope announced today that because of the Wuhan Flu Catholics are absolved from paying any attention to anything he says for