Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Artemide Zatti

Like the Good Samaritan, he took numerous risks in their favour. He never counted the cost. When it came to caring the sick, he spent all he had!

 

 

      A description of Blessed Artemide Zatti by one of his Salesian Brothers

