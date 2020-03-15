A thread to keep track of non-religious shut downs due to the Wuhan Flu.

In Illinois the Governor has ordered all schools, public and private, shut down as of Tuesday March 17. All sit down restaurants, bars and pubs are shut down. Take out is allowed. Public libraries are cancelling events, and some are shutting down.

I just received an e-mail from the Chief Judge in my county that in our Judicial Circuit only emergency cases, felonies, juvenile cases and a few other limited categories will be heard, and all other hearings are cancelled, to be rescheduled once the courts resume normal operation. The courts no longer being in normal operation is unprecedented in my 38 years in the law mines. Much more doubtless to follow, unfortunately. Add your shut downs in the comboxes.