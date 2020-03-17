From China With Love

Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella has suggested residents hug Chinese people to encourage them in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, a member of Associazione Unione Giovani Italo Cinesi, a Chinese society in Italy aimed at promoting friendship between people in the two countries, called for respect for novel coronavirus patients during a street demonstration. “I’m not a virus. I’m a human. Eradicate the prejudice.”

Video released on February 4, 2020 by the Chinese government.  The wages of political correctness are death.

More to explorer

3 Comments

  2. Out of a population of 60 Million.

    The Chinese are point to end up ruling the world. Give us your women or we’ll cough on you!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: