From China With Love

Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella has suggested residents hug Chinese people to encourage them in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, a member of Associazione Unione Giovani Italo Cinesi, a Chinese society in Italy aimed at promoting friendship between people in the two countries, called for respect for novel coronavirus patients during a street demonstration. “I’m not a virus. I’m a human. Eradicate the prejudice.”
Video released on February 4, 2020 by the Chinese government. The wages of political correctness are death.
In the words of my generation:
This is why the aliens won’t speak to us.
Out of a population of 60 Million.
The Chinese are point to end up ruling the world. Give us your women or we’ll cough on you!
“Going to wind up.” Stupid autocorrect.