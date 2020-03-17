Thoughts For the Day

Many things change in this Vale of Tears, but one constant we can always rely upon is that David Frum is a buffoon.
Trump Press Conference Open Thread
The usual open thread rules are applicable: be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!
Not a buffoon as much as one of those conservative types with no backbone. They remind me of the tree salesman in A Christmas Story:
Conservative: This is True!
The Left: That’s horrible!
Conservative: True? Heck, that ain’t true!
David Frum had conquered himself. He loved Big Brother.
He has a history of self-reinvention. He invested three years in cadging a law degree, then went back to his previous occupation as an editorial writer, never working in a law office as aught but a summer clerk. He presented himself as a libertarian ca. 1994, then as a warrior against jihad ca. 2003, then as the recrudescence of Rockefeller Republicanism in 2009. The trouble with the advent of NeverTrump discourse is now you’ve got a mess of people trying to horn in on his act.
You get the impression the man’s whole life has been cosplay.
I have to confess, they’re all starting to run together for me. David Frum, French, Brooks…. I can’t hardly keep track of who is who any more in the pundit pits.
Probably because I increasingly don’t care either.
Props to Ernst on nailing it.
Precisely Art!