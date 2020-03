No, it’s not as good as a physical Mass.

Yes, I know it doesn’t “do” it for a lot of people.

But it’s something.

Obviously, you’ve got EWTN.

There’s also this wonderful website, Mass Online, that has a huge calendar of a massive(heh) number of Masses, video and live.

New York’s St. Patrick’s has a live and an archive.

For the Rosary, there’s Come, Pray The Rosary. (Uses flash, you’ll have to enable it to get the page to load.)

Catholic Online has the daily readings.