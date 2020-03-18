The Great Panic of 2020

Author Robert Zimmer at his blog Behind the Black, hattip to Science Fiction author Sarah Hoyt, gives us facts about the Coronavirus that indicate that the measures taken in the US may be unwarranted:

Four more stories today indicate once again that the worldwide panic over the corona/COVID-19/Wuhan virus is strongly unwarranted:

The first report, from the science journal Science, provides an update on the situation in South Korea, where testing for the virus has been the most thorough of any nation in the world and where, because of that extensive testing, has shown the death rate has turned out to be far lower than the preliminary statistics have suggested. Out of a population of 50 million, slightly more than 8,000 have been infected, with only 81 dying. This is a death rate of 0.9%, higher than the flu’s 0.1% but not horribly so. And like the flu, most of those deaths have been among the elderly.

Go here to read the rest. In the 2017-2018 flu season over 900,000 Americans were hospitalized and over 61,000 died. In 1957, the year of my birth, the Asian flu killed some 69,000 Americans.

Somehow the US got through these, and other bad flu years during my lifetime, without the country being brought to a screeching halt, without churches being closed, schools being closed, the courts being closed, restaurants and bars being closed, meetings of more than 250 people, in some areas 5 people, being banned, and without wrecking a very good economy. This all has likely been a huge overreaction, and the idiots who stoked this panic, especially among elected officials, should pay a heavy price for this. Lent is a time for confronting evil, and in this vale of tears few things are more evil, and ever harmful to Man, than panic driven stupidity on a massive scale. Blind, unreasoning fear, especially when it drives public policy, is far more deadly than any flu ever hatched.