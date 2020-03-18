Unicorns and Pro-life Democrats

With the defeat of Congressman Dan Lipinski (D. Il.) last night in the primary, pro-life Democrats in Congress are almost extinct. For years the Democrat establishment had been attempting to defeat Lipinski, and last night they succeeded. Any Catholic who votes Democrat is voting for a party whose main organizing principle is the slaughter of the most innocent among us.
One Comment
I hope Mr. Lipinski goes over to the GOP and kicks that pro-abort’s rear end all the way back to wherever she came from.