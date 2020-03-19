New Drug for Covid-19

Good news from the home front. A new drug to combat Covid-19 was announced at the President’s news conference today: chloroquine, a drug that has been previously used (and is therefore available for immediate use) to combat malaria and arthritis.

Here’s one story about it and here’s another. The story says there is a 100% cure rate, and treated patients test free of the virus after six days! Let’s hope this isn’t hype, and praise God for giving us help.