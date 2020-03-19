New Drug for Covid-19

Good news from the home front. A new drug to combat Covid-19 was announced at the President’s news conference today: chloroquine, a drug that has been previously used (and is therefore available for immediate use) to combat malaria and arthritis.
Here’s one story about it and here’s another. The story says there is a 100% cure rate, and treated patients test free of the virus after six days! Let’s hope this isn’t hype, and praise God for giving us help.
2 Comments
I don’t think it’s hype. The French researcher has a long and well-respected record and the Australian team has had good results also. The UK has just banned export, so they’re keeping theirs to themselves right now. That shows how serious they take chloroquine.
Good side: it’s a drug with known properties and a long track record, already approved and on the market in quantity at a cheap price.
Bad side: it does have side effects and can poison you if you’re not careful, so it’s probably wise to keep it under prescription (and contain panic buying).
My wife already takes chloroquine for renauds syndrome, 200 mg every other day in winter. Lol.