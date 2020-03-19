News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

BEIJING—According to sources with the Communist Party of China, party members are deeply humbled and incredibly grateful to the American media for running defense for them without even charging for it.

In a speech Wednesday, President Xi Jinpig expressed his bewilderment that the American media will simply repeat his talking points and won’t even charge him a dime.

“You mean we don’t even have to pay for this kind of positive press coverage? Amazing!” said President Xi Jinpig. “Here in China, we threaten the journalists’ families, break their kneecaps, throw them into prison, or just pay them off for great coverage like this. America is truly a great place and a real friend to us commies.”

What kind of favors has the American press done for China? First off, they repeated China’s talking point that they didn’t have anything to do with the virus and that it was probably Trump’s fault. Then, China politely requested that everyone stop calling the virus that definitely came from China the “Chinese virus” or the “Wuhan virus,” and the American media ran with it. President Xi suggested that journalists refer to the virus as the “Most Likely American Virus” or the “Precious Gift From Our Dear Friends In China” or even the “Trumpsfault Virus,” and sure enough, several American press outlets were all over it.

Go here to read the rest. I don’t know if they are merely useful idiots Bee. China has been diligent in buying good coverage from foreign outlets. Go here to read about it. Many major media companies in the US are owned by conglomerates with substantial investments in China. Just as China has been diligent in buying substantial influence with American politicians, the Chinese largesse showered upon Hunter Biden is a classic example, the same process has been at work with our media, which explains why China, an unfriendly power, receives relatively good coverage, while engaging in appalling acts of brutality in China and Hong Kong. Of course this process is going on around the world. Future historians may learn that the inexplicable Vatican-China deal is easily explained by payoffs in the Curia with Chinese funds. That is how the Chinese regime rolls, and Mammon, as ever, is the hidden deity worshiped by all too many men, including those in the Hierarchy.