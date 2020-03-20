Since many of us will likely have a fair amount of unexpected free time on our hands in the near future, I thought that I would pass along that JSTOR (Journal Storage), the main online depository for academic journals, allows private individuals to register for free as independent researchers. You can then read for free six articles a month. Not all articles are free, but the ones that are offer a myriad of articles on endless topics. Go here to register.
Lockdown Nation
California and New York are now on lockdown which means that 20 percent of the nation’s population is sitting at home, unable
Thanks for the reminder.
Be nice if JSTOR gave everyone total access for 6 weeks.
Or if they had a reasonable pricing system. $199.00 for an individual per year is ridiculous.
thanks Don. I had to lie a little about my status “retired”—>”other”
but it’ll help me keep up with strange physics.
Reasonable pricing system? From academic publishers?
[Insane Laughter]
Ah, Don, you crack me up!
Ah, we private sector drones can dream, can’t we?