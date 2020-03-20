Lockdown Nation

California and New York are now on lockdown which means that 20 percent of the nation’s population is sitting at home, unable to go to work, unless their work is deemed essential. I fear that the world’s dumbest billionaire, a/k/a Governor Pritzker, will soon place Illinois on lockdown. I have lived 63 years on this planet and I have never seen anything like this. This is a classic example of the alleged cure being far, far worse than the disease.

