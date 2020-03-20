Lockdown Nation

California and New York are now on lockdown which means that 20 percent of the nation’s population is sitting at home, unable to go to work, unless their work is deemed essential. I fear that the world’s dumbest billionaire, a/k/a Governor Pritzker, will soon place Illinois on lockdown. I have lived 63 years on this planet and I have never seen anything like this. This is a classic example of the alleged cure being far, far worse than the disease.
Are they dumb or do they prefer crisis and want as tools of the oppression to come?
i think all of the above Dave.
You are likely right.
the good news is that this pandemic is on the back side of a roaring economy. If this had happened in 2008 or 2015, the West would be in far worse shape. As it is, my clients have raw materials and cash reserves to weather perhaps a month and the resources to quickly get back to full production if this breaks in that time. After that, it gets increasingly dicey.
1) Never waste a crisis.
2) We must destroy the village to save it.
How serious is CA’s “lockdown.”? I have a vague and hazy impression that there are so many exceptions as to who is critical that it’s semi-meaningless. Not to mention unenforceable. What are they going to do? Refill the jails and prisons they just emptied?
Give it another week, then there better be data and mitigation plans without killing the patient (economy).
