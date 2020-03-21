US Death Toll

Beginning a new feature. Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I will publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. Currently, drum roll please maestro, the death toll is 258.
I will play devil’s advocate. If we hadn’t taken the measure that we did take, then what would be the death toll? My neighbor (in addition to my step-daughter and my sister) is a nurse. She told me that people’s panicky reaction is overkill. But she also said that with just 900K hospital beds in the US (actually 924,107 according to the American Hospital Association), a large COVID-19 breakout – even a non-fatal one – would overwhelm hospital resources, hence the govt’s reaction. Steve Skojec of 1P5 posted the following on FB and gave the following link to Italy’s News in English:
https://www.thelocal.it/20200123/flu-outbreak-in-italy-half-a-million-people-struck-down-in-a-week
“Since there are still people acting like this is just the flu, a comparison for Italy. The following report, from January, lays out some numbers:”
‘Since the start of flu season in October 2019, 2,768,000 cases across the country have been confirmed by laboratory tests, according to data from InfluNet published on January 19.
A total of 488,000 cases were reported last week alone, signalling that flu season is hitting its peak in January as predicted.
240 deaths have so far been reported, slightly lower than the expected 258. Most of the fatal cases are elderly patients who suffered complications after contracting the virus.’
“Between October and January, nearly 3 MILLION PEOPLE were infected with the flu in Italy, but only 240 died.
Compare that to (checks the daily tally) only 47,000 documented cases of Coronavirus in Italy between February and March and 4,000 deaths.
Interesting. The CDC website shows 150. They update it every weekday. I keep seeing double # everywhere else, and wonder where those numbers come from.
Also, I looked at the Wikipedia swine flu page. That opened my eyes more too. People are yammering on about hospital beds now, but the Wikipedia page talks about hospital beds and it didn’t seem to be an issue with 60 million US people infected.
The thing that most makes me feel like this is a manufactured crisis is the newly invented catch-phrase: social distancing. Why would you need a catch phrase unless you were purposely trying to get people to comply with ridiculous rules?
Lastly, I don’t see how people can not get paid for more than 1-2 weeks, yet I keep hearing April 18 or something.
“Not only is it clear that corporate media can’t be trusted to provide accurate information about an issue of public concern, it’s clear they don’t care about public health or the economy.” I think the Wuhan virus is a real threat. I also think the press is trying to use it politically against Trump. Both can be true at the same time. Joy Pullmann and Glenn REYNOLDS
Seen elsewhere: ‘a friend forwarded an abstract of a study from the Center for Evidence-Based Medicine estimating that the CFR (case fatality rate–the number of reported deaths per number of reported cases) is only .1%, i.e., one out of a thousand.’
A Tale Of Two Pandemics: Media downplayed Swine Flu/H1N1 for Obama.
Look also at past viral illnesses, far more lethal than coronavirus. The fatality rate for MERS and SARS was 34.4% and 9.5% respectively. Neither illness generated as much media hysteria as coronavirus.
Swine flu, also known as H1N1, happened on Obama’s watch. With over 60 million cases in the U.S., and over 12,000 deaths, where was the vitriol hurled at Obama, compared to what we are seeing directed toward Trump?
LQC-
What they don’t mention for Italy’s overwhelmed hospital system is that it happens every flu season. Big difference being, they usually don’t take having the flu as a reason to refuse treatment to everyone that is expensive to have alive.
I got to digging around for the sources of the numbers– the US hospital beds aren’t counted like anywhere else. We use a survey, the nationalized healthcare (obviously) has it under their control. Our numbers don’t include any hospitals that aren’t general access, and they don’t include things like the day-operation clinic where my mom got her knee done.
As I just posted on the likely total death costs– we may have already spiked:
https://www.amgreatness.com/2020/03/19/dangerous-curves
Thank you, Foxfier. I am still skeptical of both sides of the argument: (a) this is the apocalypse, and (b) this is overblown hysteria. I think the truth is in between the two extremes. Time will tell. But as a nuke, I know what happens when there are no controls on the spread of radioactive contamination. Contagion is even worse.
It occurred to me–has anyone asked the funeral homes if their business is booming? Are they having to reject clients because they have no storage capacity for the deceased?
.
I am in a somewhat vulnerable demographic–in my 50’s, hypertensive. My husband is mid 60’s and gets sick easily.
.
Our children though are fairly young (college age on down) and have been very negatively impacted by the shut downs. Their friends have been thrown out of work, as have my acquaintances the coffee shops/wineries/restaurant business.
In Massachusetts one person at a (Biogen) conference contributed to half the known infections in the state through conference contact and subsequent household contacts.
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-cases-quarantine-and-monitoring
Geometric progression, logarithms, exponential growth are hard for the human mind to understand, especially after 10 days of home confinement with seemingly nothing much to show for it.
Distinguish between a corrupt media feeding hysteria and a rate of infection without confinement 10, 1000 times greater. Understanding that 10 to 1000 are not 910 apart, they’re adjacent numbers on a logarithmic 10^scale. Imagine hospitals totally overwhelmed. Bidden elected.
“15 days to slow the spread.”
This will be over for most of us next weekend, maybe sooner.
Recently many rural hospitals have closed. I live in a rural area where a large non-profit hospital in an adjacent county managed to acquire several county hospitals. Services were then shifted to the larger complex and the rural county hospitals closed.
Then any competition for new hospitals was blocked when the large non-profit system used its influence to keep the local government from issuing a certificate of need.
The reasoning behind using a certificate of need is to avoid duplication and increase efficiency. It seems to me that increased competition and having a surge capacity would be a better strategy.
LQC, use the same “reason” used in the coronavirus hype and apply it to your field. So, just to be sure, to prevent a possible calamity and possible deaths of innocents, we better shut down All nuclear reactors and power plants. Existing safety records don’t matter, if it means we can save one person from a radioactive firey death and or harm it will be worth it.
Hysterical “preventive” measures of “possible” problems seldom make sense when reviewed long afterwards.
Argh, “not 990 apart”. Lol. See 🙂 hard to imagine.
In defense of Donald’s POV, the following article (https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1238837158007447558.html) states this at the end:
“Health and the economy are closely linked. The correlation between per-capita GDP and health (life expectancy) is essentially perfect. If the covid-19 pandemic leads to a global economy collapse, many more lives will be lost than covid-19 would ever be able to claim. (12/12)”
I remain skeptical of all POVs at this point.
Good point, JFK. You’re absolutely right. And we in nuclear energy take great pains to contain and clean any radioactive contamination. The limits on permissible contamination levels and radiation exposure are absurdly low, based on the fallacious “Linear No Threshold” model which we seem to be mis-applying to COVID-19. Am I arguing against myself? Yes. Because this whole thing confuses me. I don’t have any answers, and a whole lot of questions. In the meantime, my wife has had a nasty cold for two plus weeks. Her sore throat now demands a visit to Urgent Care (after having seen the physician last week and have been assured she is NOT infected with COVID-19). You can easily see, however, my concern. Numbers are dispassionate things about which to talk. Illness of one’s wife isn’t so dispassionate. 🙁 But to Donald’s point, making public policy because of an underwhelming minority of fatal cases is itself fatal.
Total Recovered next to Total Deaths is a better indicator and more hopeful. Granted the numbers aren’t absolutely accurate but the site listed below is interactive: e.g. as of today 712 Cruise ship Confirmed, 8 Total Diamond Princes Deaths, Total 325 Diamond Princess Recovered.. Search for: Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The address should start with http://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#
Monty Python “Not Dead Yet” scene – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jdf5EXo6I68