Fifth Penitential Psalm: Domine, exaudi.

A prayer for one in affliction: the fifth penitential psalm.

[1] The prayer of the poor man, when he was anxious, and poured out his supplication before the Lord. [2] Hear, O Lord, my prayer: and let my cry come to thee. [3] Turn not away thy face from me: in the day when I am in trouble, incline thy ear to me. In what day soever I shall call upon thee, hear me speedily. [4] For my days are vanished like smoke: and my bones are grown dry like fuel for the fire. [5] I am smitten as grass, and my heart is withered: because I forgot to eat my bread.

[6] Through the voice of my groaning, my bone hath cleaved to my flesh. [7] I am become like to a pelican of the wilderness: I am like a night raven in the house. [8] I have watched, and am become as a sparrow all alone on the housetop. [9] All the day long my enemies reproached me: and they that praised me did swear against me. [10] For I did eat ashes like bread, and mingled my drink with weeping.

[11] Because of thy anger and indignation: for having lifted me up thou hast thrown me down. [12] My days have declined like a shadow, and I am withered like grass. [13] But thou, O Lord, endurest for ever: and thy memorial to all generations. [14] Thou shalt arise and have mercy on Sion: for it is time to have mercy on it, for the time is come. [15] For the stones thereof have pleased thy servants: and they shall have pity on the earth thereof.

[16] And the Gentiles shall fear thy name, O Lord, and all the kings of the earth thy glory. [17] For the Lord hath built up Sion: and he shall be seen in his glory. [18] He hath had regard to the prayer of the humble: and he hath not despised their petition. [19] Let these things be written unto another generation: and the people that shall be created shall praise the Lord: [20] Because he hath looked forth from his high sanctuary: from heaven the Lord hath looked upon the earth.

[21] That he might hear the groans of them that are in fetters: that he might release the children of the slain: [22] That they may declare the name of the Lord in Sion: and his praise in Jerusalem; [23] When the people assemble together, and kings, to serve the Lord. [24] He answered him in the way of his strength : Declare unto me the fewness of my days. [25] Call me not away in the midst of my days: thy years are unto generation and generation.

[26] In the beginning, O Lord, thou foundedst the earth: and the heavens are the works of thy hands. [27] They shall perish but thou remainest: and all of them shall grow old like a garment: And as a vesture thou shalt change them, and they shall be changed. [28] But thou art always the selfsame, and thy years shall not fail. [29] The children of thy servants shall continue: and their seed shall be directed for ever.