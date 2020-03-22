March 22, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of March 22 the death toll is 348.
Careful of what we compare…
Based on 7 known flu seasons, the average number of cases in the U.S. was 25,300,000 with average deaths at 34,571. That’s 0.14%. But this is with flu vaccines available to the general public which should keep numbers low. I think It’s more realistic to compare with the last pandemic.
Swine flu (H1N1) cases in the U.S. was 60,800,000 with deaths at 12,469. That’s 0.02%.
So far Corona Virus has about 27,111 cases in the U.S and 340 deaths. That’s 1.25%
So if we did nothing and got to 60,800,000 cases at 1.25%, that’s 760,000 deaths
What are acceptable losses???
Sources I used:
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/index.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2009_flu_pandemic_in_the_United_States
If we have more than 50K deaths in the US, I will eat my words, with sausage, catsup and RC Cola. I do not think we have the foggiest notion of the actual number of Wuhan Flu infections in this country.