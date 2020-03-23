Biden Pretends to be President

Starts at 3:48.
Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. Maura Moynihan, the daughter of Senator Pat Moynihan, sounds the alarm about Red China.
Hattip to Amanda Servello.
The (H1N1)pdm09 virus was very different from H1N1 viruses that were circulating at the time of the pandemic. Few young people
Speaking of the hunt for the dem nod, there’s this:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/cuomos-coronavirus-tv-briefings-may-have-biden-sanders-worried
Well they should. Cuomo and Newsome are probably both anticipating 2024 and expect to run as the saviors of their respective states from the covid19 scourge. They don’t want a Biden or Sanders Veep in there playing incumbent.
Proof number 742 that the more the Left tries to strike Trump down, the more powerful he becomes.
In Biden’s defense, the message wasn’t worth remembering in the first place.
Tim Pool just posted a video wondering if Joe Biden is even still alive…
https://youtu.be/GS3wFvHpEf0
(a little bit tongue in cheek – but he is right that the election is now more between Trump and corona than vs Biden)
Biden has more ego than intelligence. Always has but now a soap dish exceeds his intelligence.
It’s amazing that the Democrat Party, organized crime maaquerading as a political entity, can’t figure out that hard left ideology and career pols who never accomplished anything of note are poor candidates for the White House. The insanity that allows them to control big cities and coastal states just doesn’t fly elsewhere.
Biden steals Trump’s COVID-19 plan then proceeds to claim Trump isn’t doing enough calling him a xenophobe. Political cartoon by A.F. Branco
https://comicallyincorrect.com/a-f-branco-cartoon-bash-and-grab/