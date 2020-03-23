Biden Pretends to be President

Starts at 3:48.

6 Comments

  2. Well they should. Cuomo and Newsome are probably both anticipating 2024 and expect to run as the saviors of their respective states from the covid19 scourge. They don’t want a Biden or Sanders Veep in there playing incumbent.
    Proof number 742 that the more the Left tries to strike Trump down, the more powerful he becomes.

  5. Biden has more ego than intelligence. Always has but now a soap dish exceeds his intelligence.

    It’s amazing that the Democrat Party, organized crime maaquerading as a political entity, can’t figure out that hard left ideology and career pols who never accomplished anything of note are poor candidates for the White House. The insanity that allows them to control big cities and coastal states just doesn’t fly elsewhere.

