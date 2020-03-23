Naw, Dogs Are Too Intelligent to Fall for It

Hattip to Amanda Servello.

More to explorer

2 Comments

  2. I concur with Art Deco. My step-daughter’s little dog is still using puppy pads and cannot discern the difference between a puppy pad and a lay down carpet. Dumb as a rock. If the dog were not hers, then the dog would already have been sent to the outer reaches of Mongolia. But once the dog has passed puppy hood without proper training, this is what happens. I really am very frustrated.

    I have always preferred cats. Much more independent. Much more intelligent. But dogs are more affectionate and responsive.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: