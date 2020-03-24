Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democratic lawmakers are blocking the stimulus bill proposed in Congress, slamming their Republican colleagues for refusing to include reparations for transgender Native Americans affected by climate change.
“If we aren’t handing billions of dollars to Native Americans with gender dysphoria displaced by our current climate emergency, then what are we even doing here?” shouted Chuck Schumer in a scathing speech outside the Capitol Building. “The American people are waiting for us to pass this bill, and the evil Republicans are stubbornly insisting we don’t earmark billions for our transgender indigenous brothers and sisters and others.”
The Democrats’ version of the bill would set aside $500 billion to fund gender reassignment surgeries and reparations for any indigenous person who has been forced to move thanks to the climate emergency.
“Millions will die if we do not get this added to the bill,” Nancy Pelosi warned gravely. “American families are hurting, yes, but they need to wait a while longer so we can get all our pet projects added to the bill.”
More demands of the Democrats include the following:
- Funding for Cats 2
- Research into green, environmentally friendly moon power
- $50 million earmarked for research into USB cables that you can plug in correctly the first time
- Saving the endangered striped desert moose ant
- $100 million to bring back popular soda Tab
- A large supply of rainbow flags to have on hand just in case
- More butlers in the Capitol Building
- Funding for ten more seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Free housing for undocumented Mexican spider monkeys
Go here to read the rest. The Democrat Party has a very long history of putting their partisan agenda before the good of the people. This is completely unsurprising.
4 Comments
“We, the people…” are constituents of government of the people, for the people, and by the people. The swamp in Washington will be drained by the voters.
This is bullshit. You would scream bloody murder if Obama’s treasury secretary had many billions of dollars to hand out in secret but you’re totally happy with Orange Julius doing this because Orange Julius lets you openly hate everyone who isn’t a wealthy white male. You and your bunch of wife-beating racists can go about your business, and when you get sick you have no rights to hospital beds or health care.
Karen’s comment is typical of the type of comment I normally would delete, since it is not proper to mock either the irrational or the terminally stupid, but I decided to make an exception in her case. No doubt it will alarm her to learn that the Democrats apparently came to terms with Trump overnight. Perhaps the Democrats are also wife-beating racists who hate everyone who is not a wealthy white male?
It is a comment that can only come from someone who adheres to a party that executes babies simply because they are alive.