News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

BEIJING—In a PR disaster for the Communist government of China, President Xi Jinping suddenly realized he forgot to take off the “Made in China” tags from all copies of the coronavirus his government shipped all over the world.

“Oh, shoot, I knew I forgot something,” the totalitarian Communist president muttered as his scientists examined COVID-19 viruses under microscopes and realized every copy of the virus had the telltale tag attached. “All this time I’ve been trying to blame America for this thing and the evidence was right there.”

“How embarrassing!” Luckily for the Communists, the American media immediately began calling anyone who pointed out the tags’ existence a racist, buying the CCP some time to deal with the PR fiasco.

Go here to read the rest.