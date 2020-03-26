PopeWatch: Parking Lot Mass

 

 

Hattip to Father Z.

This needs to spread around the world.

  1. I was actually talking with a friend the other day and we got to wondering if some churches couldn’t convert old drive-in movie theaters into impromptu worship service centers.

  2. I’ve thought of that too but all of the drive-ins we had have been demolished for development unfortunately.

