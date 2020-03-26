Thought For the Day

The Real Crisis
Wrecking a nation’s economy in order to fight a nasty flu bug is madness, plain and simple.
To all authentic Christians in NYS, flee and let the remainder of that State reap the consequences of what they have sown. I feel no pity after Gov. Cuomo lit up the new WTC in pink to celebrate abortion up to the moment of birth. God may not actively punish by sending a virus, but He may allow a virus to occur and let us create our own punishment.
When my kids were young they would sometimes refuse parental help with something because of an “I can do it by myself!” attitude and so I would back off and let them and they would invariably fail at their attempts. After a while they would come back to me crying and ask me for help. I did gladly hoping the lesson was learned.
I believe what we are seeing now is God backing off our own attempt to “I can do it by myself!” and we are failing miserably. Will this country learn its lesson?