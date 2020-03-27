“And Mexico Will Pay For It”

If we lived in Old Testament times, Trump might be in the process of being acclaimed a prophet:

Two weeks ago, Jazz wrote about Mexican health officials who were concerned the border with the U.S. needed to be closed to keep Mexico safe from the coronavirus. Yesterday, Arizona Central reported that a group of protesters blocked incoming lanes on the Mexican side of the border checkpoint in Nogales to prevent Americans from coming into the country.

Protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked for several hours on Wednesday the Mexico-bound lanes at the main border crossing in the twin border cities of Ambos Nogales, to express their displeasure with the Mexican government’s response so far to the new coronavirus pandemic… Less than a dozen people wearing face masks and carrying signs used two of their vehicles for a blockade of the two southbound lanes at the DeConcini crossing, several hundred feet into the Mexican side of the border, video taken by Mexican media showed. Some of the signs asked U.S. residents to “stay at home.” Others called on Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to step up controls and restrictions along the U.S.-Mexico border to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The leader of this small band said the concern was that loose border controls would wind up spreading the virus in Mexico. The aim of the protest wasn’t to shame Americans so much as to shame Mexico’s president into taking action.

Build a wall, amigos, it is the only way to keep the infected gringos and gringas out.