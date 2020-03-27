Well, this is interesting:

Reade was a staff assistant for Joe Biden in 1993, when she claims he digitally raped her. She told part of her story in 2019, when Lucy Flores wrote in The Cut about the inappropriate way Biden smelled her hair and kissed the top of her head. At the time, several other women came forward to say that Biden had touched them in ways that made them uncomfortable, including Reade, who said that Biden used to put his hands on her shoulders and run his fingers up and down her neck. Now, she has detailed what she says is the entirety of her experience with Biden on The Katie Halper Show.

According to Reade, Biden pressed her up against a wall and digitally penetrated her without her consent. “It happened all at once, and then… his hands were on me and underneath my clothes,” she says. She also remembers him asking “do you want to go somewhere else?” and then, when she had pulled away, “Come on, man, I heard you liked me.” Reade says that “everything shattered” in that moment and his claim that he thought she liked him made her feel like she had “done this” somehow. “I looked up to him, he was my father’s age. He was this champion of women’s rights in my eyes,” she says. “I wanted to be a senator; I didn’t want to sleep with one.”

Go here to read the rest. Is it possible this happened? From Hands On Biden, God’s Gift to all women? Sure. Can it be proven? No, due to the passage of time. A classic he said, she said, she did nothing about it at the time, situation. A better question is why is this getting play in the mainstream media now. Obviously Sanders supporters want to take Biden down, but there is nothing new about that. If they were the only people behind this, why didn’t the story break sooner? My own suspicion is that the powers that be in the Democrat party have become convinced that Biden is senile and that his condition is worsening, and that he is dead meat in the Fall. They are laying the ground work for a dark horse candidate like Governor Cuomo to come riding to the rescue. The problem for the Democrats is that this would cause a schism in the party and ensure that at least a plurality of the Sanders voters would sit out the election in protest. I could even imagine Sanders running independent. If Sanders were to be offered the Veep position and he accepted it, the problem would be largely resolved. But I doubt such an offer would be made and I doubt if it were that Sanders would accept. Stay tuned politics fans: the dice are in motion.