March 27, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of March 27 the death toll is 1301. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
It’s time to roll back extreme measures. Rhode Island is pulling over cars with New York license plates at the border, requiring a two week quarantine with contact info if they plan to remain in the state. That measure can stay.
May the souls of the faithful departed through the Mercy of God rest in peace.
And, we must constantly pray for the tens of millions of survivors who can’t go to Mass and, who, without government largesse, soon won’t be able to pay the rent nor feed their children.
Yes, let’s pray for the departed and for those most susceptible to fatality. I haven’t seen a demographic breakdown, but I gather those most likely to die from covid-19 are the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
Since March 21 I’ve been doing a spread sheet; two relevant data categories may be of interest: 1) death rate per 1000 US population; 2) disease fatality rate (deaths/confirmed cases, %)
The first has gone up from 0.0008 to 0.0037 (as of this morning);
the second has also gone up from 1.18% to 1.51 % (it seems to be leveling off at that last).
Keep in mind that the fatality rate refers to confirmed cases in the denominator; if there are larger number infected but asymptomatic or not reported, then that number would be smaller since the denominator would be larger.
Looking at other data in the spread sheet we have not yet reached Dr. Fauci’s “inflection point.” The Δ(Δcases) (approximating curvature) is still positive albeit decreasing.
Can we admit that this isn’t a normal flu? Is there some reason that a conservative American Catholic has to share the position that this is a farce? I greatly miss the Blessed Sacrament, but I know that God isn’t limited in the means of grace, and obedience is a virtue. The public policy doesn’t seem obviously wrong.
Pinky, my concern is that we have more or less told the world (and the up and coming generations) that 1) you don’t need to go to church to get close to God after all, and 2) religion is a non-essential.
The current coronavirus cases in the United States are still developing. We are still early in this. Deaths are only going to rise. Looking at fully developed cases, meaning either dead or recovered, we have 1382 deaths/(1382 deaths + 2424 recovered) = 3.6% death rate. The rest of the cases have not had enough time to either recover or die. Of course, a lot of cases have not been reported due to lack of testing. But this also means that some deaths might not be reported as well. Globally, the death rate is around 4.6%. So far, the death rate exceeds that of the Spanish Flu, which was also subject to under-reporting.
3) The way to deal with the unknown is to “shelter in place” and wait for the “all clear.”
3a) Because the Experts know best!
I’m guessing the recovered number is severely underreported in places. Particularly New York. But that’s just a guess.