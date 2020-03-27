Law blogger Viva Frei explains the class action law suit against China. Lots of assets of the Chinese government throughout the West that could be seized to satisfy any eventual judgment. Cry havoc and let loose the law dogs of litigation!
St. Rupert, or Robert, Bishop of Saltzbourg, Confessor HE was, by birth, a Frenchman, and of royal blood; but still more illustrious
China, one way or another, is succeeding in shutting Catholicism down in China: The Holy See must reconsider pastoral guidelines it issued
Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their
2 Comments
Don
I can see why you think this looks like a fun case, however wouldn’t the Foreign Sovereignties Act preclude the case. His passing reference to the exceptions does not sound solid.
One of the exceptions Hank is committing a tort in the US. It is arguable that but for the bad conduct of the Chinese government, covid-19 would never have reached our shores. There is enough here to survive a motion for dismissal or summary judgment, and probably enough, found by discovery, to get the case submitted to a jury. The discovery aspect of the case should be fascinating.