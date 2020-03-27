Sue ’em!

 

Law blogger Viva Frei explains the class action law suit against China.  Lots of assets of the Chinese government throughout the West that could be seized to satisfy any eventual judgment.  Cry havoc and let loose the law dogs of litigation!

2 Comments

  1. Don

    I can see why you think this looks like a fun case, however wouldn’t the Foreign Sovereignties Act preclude the case. His passing reference to the exceptions does not sound solid.

  2. One of the exceptions Hank is committing a tort in the US. It is arguable that but for the bad conduct of the Chinese government, covid-19 would never have reached our shores. There is enough here to survive a motion for dismissal or summary judgment, and probably enough, found by discovery, to get the case submitted to a jury. The discovery aspect of the case should be fascinating.

