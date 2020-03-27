Well Boys, Bats Are Back off the Menu

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

ATLANTA, GA—In an effort to help curb the spread of Coronavirus, Chick-fil-a has announced that it will temporarily be changing its advertising slogan from “Eat Mor Chikin” to “Eat Fewer Bats.”

The chicken sandwich chain will run public health ads and billboards with its iconic cow mascots reminding people to “eat fewer bats” and “have a delicious chicken sandwich instead.” Chick-fil-A restaurants will also host “People Who Don’t Eat Bats Appreciation Day,” where people who come in and don’t eat a bat get a free chicken sandwich.

“We’re just doing our little part to stop this kind of thing from ever happening again,” said CEO Dan Cathy. “You know what’s much better than bats? A delicious chicken sandwich and waffle fries, especially with some Chick-fil-A sauce or Polynesian sauce if you really want to get crazy.” Cathy also reminded Chick-fil-A customers that all of the restaurant’s food products are 100% bat-free.

“But seriously people, stop eating bats.”

