A Message From Everyone’s Sponsor

Hattip to commenter David Spaulding. A timeless message, especially the command not to eat bats.
Hattip to commenter David Spaulding. A timeless message, especially the command not to eat bats.
A sense of humor in trying times also helps. I recall that when my paternal grandparents, who had it pretty rough during
“Statistics are the triumph of the quantitative method, and the quantitative method is the victory of sterility and death.”—Hilaire Belloc In recent
Doctor Birx: I’m sure you have seen the recent report out of the U.K. about them adjusting completely their needs. This
2 Comments
Amen!
A Jewish friend once pointed out to me that an infant’s self healing power peaks around eight days, the exact days after birth the Lord commanded circumcision of males.
To which I responded, “That’s wonderful.” and “I’m not surprised”.
(Note “that” is the difference between Jewish/Christian relations and Jewish/Islam relations.)