PopeWatch: Appease Gaia

The Vatican announced today that a ceremony to appease Mother Earth will be held in Rome on April 1. The Pope will be joined by shamen, new age enthusiasts of all sorts, Pachamama worshipers, representatives of Green Peace and PETA, Greta Thunberg. Father James Martin SJ and Al Gore. In the ceremony the Pope and the other participants will repent in sackcloth and ashes and pray that insert deity of choice will forgive the grave ecological sins of the white, male patriarchal West and call off the Covid-19 pestilence. Special space is being allocated at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport to accommodate the private jets bringing participants. Greta Thunberg may be delayed due to the sailing boat carrying her to the event having accidentally rammed and killed a humpback whale while conveying her from Sweden to Denmark. An auto de fe of an effigy of President Donald Trump will not cap the ceremony as initially reported, due to the carbon footprint of the burning. All proceeds from the accompanying music video will be donated to the Chinese government.

Like this: Like Loading...