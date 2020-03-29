Remember

The actions of the Chinese government in regard to the corona virus made certain that a local outbreak in China became a pandemic.  The fact that much of the Western media is doing their worst to cover this up, demonstrates how skillfully the Chinese government is in constructing a Fifth Column among us.

