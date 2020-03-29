Sixth Penitential Psalm: De profundis

[1] Out of the depths I have cried to thee, O Lord: [2] Lord, hear my voice. Let thy ears be attentive to the voice of my supplication. [3] If thou, O Lord, wilt mark iniquities: Lord, who shall stand it. [4] For with thee there is merciful forgiveness: and by reason of thy law, I have waited for thee, O Lord. My soul hath relied on his word: [5] My soul hath hoped in the Lord.

[6] From the morning watch even until night, let Israel hope in the Lord. [7] Because with the Lord there is mercy: and with him plentiful redemption. [8] And he shall redeem Israel from all his iniquities.