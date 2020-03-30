March 30, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of March 30 the death toll is 2,489. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
If a Dem was in the White House, here’s what you’d be hearing from the media and pandemic professoriate. President I-Love-Socialism’s COVID 19 strategy is hugely succeeding!
Approximately, 99.99924576% of Americans have survived the Wuhan Flu.
Wuhan Flu deaths per million is another statistic I’m watching. Assuming 330,000,000 Americans, the per million, Wuhan Flu body count is 7.542424 per 1,000,000, less than one per 100,000. Try to find 100,000 of anything. Then, take one away.
Don’t give the left, media, failed pandemic professionals a monopoly on playing games with data.