PopeWatch: Cupich

Cardinal Cupich is the perfect symbol of the clerics promoted by Pope Francis:

CHICAGO, March 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― The Archdiocese of Chicago, under the leadership of Cardinal Blase Cupich, has reportedly told its priests that all baptisms “must be postponed” in response to the coronavirus pandemic and that even an “emergency” baptism requires the “permission” of the bishop.

In an analysis published yesterday, Ed Condon and J.D. Flynn of Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported that Archbishop Cupich’s priests “have been told that during the (coronavirus) pandemic, the emergency celebration of baptism requires permission of the bishop ― despite canonical norms permitting anyone, even a layperson, to celebrate baptism in a true emergency.”

LifeSiteNews has been informed that this policy has not been publicly posted. However, when challenged by Twitter users, Condon posted parts of a document, including a paragraph stating, “All weddings and baptisms must be postponed and can be rescheduled only when the order is lifted. There is no exception to this, regardless of the size of the group. However, in case of an extreme emergency for baptism, please seek the permission of your bishop.”

Go here to read the rest. It is black letter Catholic teaching that in an emergency anyone can baptize a child or anyone else. Either Cupich is ignorant of this, or he simply doesn’t care. In a time of pestilence, one would think that a Catholic cleric would be reminding people of the ability of anyone to perform an emergency baptism. That Cupich is doing the exact opposite speaks volumes about the man.