Who Do You Say That I Am?

My bride was watching Ben Hur (1959) and I was struck yet again by the above scene, one of the most powerful depictions of Christ. A wonderful melding of music and dialogue as Christ goes silently to the aid of Ben Hur and gives him water. The wordless encounter between Christ and the Decurion was amazing, as the Decurion’s face registers bewilderment, shame and curiosity as he has a totally unexpected encounter with the Divine. Whatever the actor who played the Decurion, Remington Olmsted, was earning that day, it wasn’t nearly enough. It is interesting that Ben Hur, a good man, has no idea who has given him water while the Decurion, an evil man, can clearly sense who Christ is.
It calls to mind the story of the faithful centurion. Men in those positions understood authority and recognized it. You could also read the scene as this centurion recognizing someone who outranks him, even if he doesn’t understand how or why.
The men were amazed and asked, “What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him!” -Matthew 8:27 (the same chapter He helps the Centurion)
“It is interesting that Ben Hur, a good man, has no idea who has given him water while the Centurion, an evil man, can clearly sense who Christ is.
Maybe because the Centurion isn’t an evil man, per se, just a hard man doing what he was trained to do with the same brutal efficiency with which he was trained?”
One of my favorite Biblical epics because Christ isn’t seen, he’s felt. The second, distant encounter between them at the Sermon on the Mount conveys this particularly well.
Really one of my favorite movies period.
It would evil to carry out an order to have a man die of thirst who has been sentenced to the galleys (An anachronism. Ancient navies did not normally use slaves to row galleys.)
For what it’s worth:
http://movie-dude.co.uk/Remington%20Olmstead.htm
Thanks WK! More about the actor, who led a colorful life:
http://www.thewildeye.co.uk/blog/performers-directors/who-was-remington-olmstead/
Objectively you are correct. Which just goes to show how fundamentally transformative the Christian world revolution really was.