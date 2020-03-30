Who Do You Say That I Am?

My bride was watching Ben Hur (1959) and I was struck yet again by the above scene, one of the most powerful depictions of Christ. A wonderful melding of music and dialogue as Christ goes silently to the aid of Ben Hur and gives him water. The wordless encounter between Christ and the Decurion was amazing, as the Decurion’s face registers bewilderment, shame and curiosity as he has a totally unexpected encounter with the Divine. Whatever the actor who played the Decurion, Remington Olmsted, was earning that day, it wasn’t nearly enough. It is interesting that Ben Hur, a good man, has no idea who has given him water while the Decurion, an evil man, can clearly sense who Christ is.

