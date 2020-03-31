Bats in the Belfry

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

GOTHAM—Gotham City has been dealing with its own epidemic of coronavirus. Many wanted to pin the outbreak on the Riddler, thinking “corona” was some kind of code to be cracked. Others thought it was an evil scheme of the Joker, Penguin, or Poison Ivy.

But a new suspect has emerged as the search for patient zero continues: billionaire Bruce Wayne. An investigation revealed that Wayne is harboring thousands of bats under his mansion. He often does work on the foundation of Wayne Manor as the bats fly around him in circles. It is unknown if he has ever eaten the bats, though sources claim he has definitely done a lot of brooding while in the bats’ vicinity.

“I can assure you, Master Wayne just broods and nothing more,” said his family butler, Alfred Pennyworth. “Yes, sometimes I am concerned about all the brooding. There’s quite a bit of brooding. But I am confident he has nothing to do with this outbreak. Good day.”

Go here to read the rest. I don’t know Bee, personally I think Man-Bat is the culprit: