Musings on the Diem Coup

Fascinating memo dictated by President Kennedy on the Diem Coup on November 4, 1963. Kennedy expresses regret about the coup. His analysis of it, and its likely effects, is impressive. Not so impressive is Kennedy allowing an action to take place which he had such misgivings about. What Kennedy would have done about Vietnam, if he had not been assassinated eighteen days after he dictated the memo, is one of the great what ifs of post World War II American history.

