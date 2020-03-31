Musings on the Diem Coup

Fascinating memo dictated by President Kennedy on the Diem Coup on November 4, 1963. Kennedy expresses regret about the coup. His analysis of it, and its likely effects, is impressive. Not so impressive is Kennedy allowing an action to take place which he had such misgivings about. What Kennedy would have done about Vietnam, if he had not been assassinated eighteen days after he dictated the memo, is one of the great what ifs of post World War II American history.
2 Comments
Henry Kissinger offered 40 years ago his assessment of the problems which arose from the coup. In the aftermath, there was a purge of the civil service and a replacement of civilians with officers in many public sector positions. As a consequence, the attention of the officer corps at all levels was consumed with extraneous questions and political intrigue, damaging their already deficient skills as a fighting force.
At the time, there was a campaign against the Ngo brothers in the American media. There was one dissenter, Marguerite Higgins of the New York Herald-Tribune, who concluded that the opposition in South VietNam was too fractious to assemble a coherent government.
The southern vietnamese had always been the merchants, and the northern vietnamese the fighters. Interesting how those stereotypes were true to form during the Vietnam War.