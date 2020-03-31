Of Ventilators, Mark Shea and New York

Guest post by commenter Nate Winchester:

I’ve seen this sentiment going around from several people, but am going to use Mark Shea here as the prime reply to keep this post Catholic themed for the blogmeister. Also because he’s a great example of mental sloth allowing ones feelings to make one bad at math. (But to make it more challenging for myself, I will stick entirely to his own sources.)

This tweet above had a link to a washington post article.

In that article, is the following paragraph.

The president’s comments came shortly after the New York Times reported that the White House had abruptly called off a plan to announce this week that General Motors and Ventec Life Systems would be partnering to produce as many as 80,000 ventilators, citing concerns with the deal’s $1 billion price tag.

Now I haven’t done a deep analysis of the data, but according to the news, it seems like the USA is completely out of ventilators. Certainly there is no mention in the linked article of Trump hoarding a strategic supply of them. Rather it has this paragraph:

As of Tuesday morning, Cuomo said New York needed 30,000 ventilators, noting that the state had so far acquired about 7,000 units, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency offering to provide 400 more. Later that day, Vice President Pence said the White House would be sending an additional 4,000 ventilators as part of an effort to “surge resources” to New York.

So they need 40k, they get 11k. Thus for the purpose of this exercise, let’s assume that the available distribution of ventilators is 0. Nil. Every ventilator is deployed and more are needed.

Now ventilators don’t grow on trees, they have to be made. So let’s assume money is no object and we got GM on making those ventilators they promised. Factories get to work, parts are assembled, and now we’ve got the USA stock up to 80,000 units.

Going with the lowball for Cuomo’s request of 30,000 (since they did get 10k+ as I’m writing this), let’s assume Trump sends 30k of his new ventilator stock to New York.

That now leaves 50,000. For the rest of the country, 49 other states, that means each other state in the union would get…

1,000 ventilators.

(Let’s assume the extra 1k is being sent to the territories.) A thousand ventilators might be enough to help out Montana, Alaska, Rhode Island… but is that going to be enough for… oh how about the state of Washington? Where Mark Shea lives?

Checking wikipedia… last estimates have the states populations at:

New York – 19+ million

Washington – 7+ million

Washington state has ~37% of the population of New York, and would get 3.3% of the ventilators New York would get.

Considering that Mark Shea once said he “regards Donald Trump as a man who is doing everything he can to kill me [and my family]”, it seems like if Trump really was doing everything he could to kill the Sheas, one of those things would be to accept Governor Cuomo’s request.

Since he turned down the governors’ request, maybe there’s hope for Mark’s survival after all.

And for the rest of you out there. Next time you see a news article out there, double check that the numbers in it fit together. Because the only people worse than Mark Shea at math, are journalists.