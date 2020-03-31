Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Balbina

You shall not kiss these chains, but go out and find St. Peter’s chains. Once you’ve found them, kiss them with devotion and you will soon be well.

Pope Alexander to Saint Balbina

More to explorer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: