Thought For the Day

Of Ventilators, Mark Shea and New York
Guest post by commenter Nate Winchester: I’ve seen this sentiment going around from several people, but am going to use Mark Shea
Guest post by commenter Nate Winchester: I’ve seen this sentiment going around from several people, but am going to use Mark Shea
Fascinating memo dictated by President Kennedy on the Diem Coup on November 4, 1963. Kennedy expresses regret about the coup. His
You shall not kiss these chains, but go out and find St. Peter’s chains. Once you’ve found them, kiss them with devotion