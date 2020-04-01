PopeWatch: Last Rites

Incredible:
The bishop of Springfield, Massachusetts, has temporarily suspended last rites in all instances in his diocese in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bishop Mitchell Rozanski’s directive followed a United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) memo on March 27 reaffirming Church teaching that only priests could administer the sacrament, Catholic News Agency reported.
Rozanski wrote to his priests March 25 that he was “allowing the assigned Catholic hospital chaplains, standing outside a patient’s room or away from their bedside, to dab a cotton swab with Holy Oil and then allow a nurse to enter the patient’s room and administer the oil,” according to CNA.
“If the patient is alert, the prayers may be provided via telephone,” the bishop wrote.
However, Bishop Leonard Blair of Hartford, chair of the USCCB committee on liturgy, said in last Friday’s memo that “it is not possible for the anointing with oil to be delegated to someone else, such as a nurse or doctor.”
The same afternoon, Rozanski sent his priests a message stating that: “After further discussion and review, I am rescinding my previous directive and temporarily suspending the Anointing of the Sick in all instances.”
LifeSiteNews contacted the diocese to confirm this but did not hear back by deadline.
Adding to the calamity, some hospitals are banning priests from attending to the dying, such as Grand Rapids, Michigan, as reported last week by LifeSiteNews, and Portland, Oregon, as reported by Catholic News Service.
Go here to read the rest. Priests on battlefields have risked their lives, and often died, to bring the Last Rites to dying men. That type of courage has been the hallmark of the Catholic priesthood. Denying the faithful the Last Rites is heresy, and cowardly heresy. I wish this were a bad April Fool’s joke.
6 Comments
So Bishop Hireling of Springfield decides to suspend the giving of Last Rites in his diocese. Something tells me it won’t apply to him if he’s in extremis. I wish this wasn’t surprising to read. This is the same glob of goo who told his priests to send the nurse into the room to administer the Last Rites. Apparently, he thought his priests might be too scared to go in like he surely is.
I recall talking to one priest. He said that before he was ordained he wondered if he had enough courage for the job. As a young priest he was the chaplain, among his other assignments, to the local fire department. One night he was called out for a fire at a large building. It was a bad fire and the firefighters were being removed from the building that couldn’t be saved. One of the firefighters inside was badly injured by falling debris and the fire chief told the priest he was needed inside. He didn’t hesitate and went inside to give the man last rites while the other firefighters were trying to extract the fireman. The priest told me that fear didn’t enter into it. He was a priest, the man needed last rites and that was the beginning and end of it as far as he was concerned.
Remnant has an interview with Bishop Athanasius Schneider, published last Friday, wherein His Excellency addresses this very issue. The good Bishop says, in part—
“If a priest is prohibited by an ecclesial authority from going to visit the sick and dying, he cannot obey. Such a prohibition is an abuse of power. Christ did not give a Bishop the power to forbid visiting the sick and dying.”
I’ve heard comments about bishops sounding like CDC officials, but this sounds more like a corporate CEO covering his @$$ from an employee lawsuit about dangerous working conditions. Certainly not like someone concerned about salvation of souls or one who has any concept of something worth dying for.
“Certainly not like someone concerned about salvation of souls?”
They don’t believe any of it anymore. I think in many instances they were chosen for their lack of faith. I think the examples of this are too many to list here.
“They don’t believe any of it anymore.”
I’ve been kicking that possibility around for some time. The speed with which so many are willing to toss things that only a couple decades ago we’d have gone to the mattresses over must mean something.