April 2, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 2 the death toll is 5,112. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
Good article:
APRIL FOOLS: China Coronavirus Insanity by the Numbers – Data Makes No Sense as Entire Industries and Millions of Lives Are Destroyed
By Jim Hoft
Published April 1, 2020 at 8:12am
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/april-fools-china-coronavirus-insanity-by-the-numbers-data-makes-no-sense-as-entire-industries-and-millions-of-lives-are-destroyed/