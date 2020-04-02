PopeWatch: Never Letting a Crisis Go to Waste

Pope Francis apparently sees an opportunity in the coronavirus debacle:

The governments that are tackling the crisis in this way are showing that “the people” are their priority, says the Pope. This is an important decision because we know that “defending the people” results in “economic disaster”, he adds.

“It would be sad to opt for the contrary”, says the Pope as any other way would result in the death of many, many people.

Pope Francis then refers to a meeting held with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development in which they reflected on “the now” and “the later”.

Preparing for “the later” is important, says the Pope, and some of the consequences are already noticeable and need to be addressed. One of these, for example, is hunger.

Pope Francis ends his letter by referring to the opinion of economist Mariana Mazzucato in her book “The Value of Everything: Making and Taking in the Global Economy”. Her book explores the need to rethink value, explaining how giving more importance to value rather than price will help make the world a better place. “I think it helps to think about the future” says the Pope.

The virus is a fairly short term menace. The long term menace will be the economic devastation of fighting a virus by bringing economies to a screeching halt, and the bad policies that will be harming us long after the virus is just another virus.