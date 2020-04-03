Essential and Non-Essential

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

DALLAS, TX—Local man Tregg Trenton lost his job three weeks ago since it was deemed “non-essential” by the authorities. Trenton and some ten million other people have lost their employment since the coronavirus began spreading across our country and the government forced the economy to shut down. It seems as though something like this would be devastating to a worker who’s just trying to provide for his family.

But Trenton and those like him are taking comfort in the fact that their jobs are “non-essential.”

“The job that put clothes on my back and fed my kids is non-essential? Oh, OK,” he sighed as he tried to figure out how to pay his bills. “I’m glad some bureaucrats have decided that the work I contributed to our economy and used to pay my bills wasn’t really needed all along.”

“Good to know.”

Go here to read the rest. All you need to know about the current folly is that the law mines have been declared to be essential work, even as the courts are closed to civil cases, while those who provide so many happier, and frequently more important, services are cooling their heels at home, seeing their businesses go up in flames.