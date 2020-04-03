Garbage In

In a blog post titled “Data Not Collected Is Not Data,” Cedar writes:

It’s not just me frustrated at the state of testing here in the US. Or rather, the lack of it. Even before I fell ill with a Flu-Like Illness (FLI) a couple of weeks ago (which I am still recovering from) it offended my inner scientist that we were basing public policies and reactions on very little to no data.

There’s a ton of much more scientifically relevant stuff at the post, but that pretty much summed up my reaction to this whole mess.

To the shock of nobody… she wasn’t tested. Wasn’t allowed to see a doctor, even, because she wasn’t dying.