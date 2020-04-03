Garbage In

In a blog post titled “Data Not Collected Is Not Data,” Cedar writes:
It’s not just me frustrated at the state of testing here in the US. Or rather, the lack of it. Even before I fell ill with a Flu-Like Illness (FLI) a couple of weeks ago (which I am still recovering from) it offended my inner scientist that we were basing public policies and reactions on very little to no data.
There’s a ton of much more scientifically relevant stuff at the post, but that pretty much summed up my reaction to this whole mess.
To the shock of nobody… she wasn’t tested. Wasn’t allowed to see a doctor, even, because she wasn’t dying.
Couple of weeks in now and we’re starting to get something approximating data. I won’t disagree though, if you happen to think it’s just more garbage.
From my humble wigwam in the middle of Frederick Manfred’s Siouxland, The state of South Dakota has 187 confirmed cases and 4,593 negative test results, for an infection rate of 3.9%.
Minnesota has 789 positives and 23,438 negatives for a 3.25% rate of infection; Iowa, 699 positives, 8,054 negatives for a rate of 7.99%; Nebraska 255 positives and 4,294 negatives for a 5.6% rate; and North Dakota 173 positves and 5,625 negatives and a infection rate of 2.98%
Now, we (or at least me) are talking about people who are symptomatic of a FLI (love that term, by the way) and have been tested, not the general population. But still, it looks to me like even if you’re exhibiting symptoms, it’s more than 90% likely that you’re sick with the FLI known colloquially as “the creeping crud.”
At least in the upper Midwest.
I have no idea how widespread testing is. Meaning, I don’t know if everybody who has symptoms of a FLI is being tested or if you still need something else in your case history (like travel to China or New York City, or you know for a fact you’re foreign traveling boss went down with it) before they’ll test you.
So remember, my opinion is only worth what you paid for it.
See, that kind of data is worth the time it takes to read– contrast with New York City, which is hitting all the ‘science by press release’ warning flags.
I haven’t seen what Colorado is reporting, but per Sarah who lives there and got another “ugh” sick, they are diagnosing folks as having it or not by phone consultation.
Did you catch the reporters talking to the Iowa governor? I’m pretty cynical about the media, and I was still shocked at how openly they were demanding a stay-at-home order.
I think we’re eventually going to learn these blanket
stay at homedon’t you go nowhere! orders end up causing more harm than good.
The post states:
“Incomplete or incorrect data, or simply the lack of any data, means that the hypothesis cannot be supported, or should not be”
Unfortunately, there are times when important decisions need to be made when empirical evidence is lacking or impossible to obtain…and “if you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice”
Rush-Freewill
You’re not saying the choice was between SCRAMing the entire economy and all of our lives, or doing nothing, are you?
Because that’s what I’m inferring here.
I’m guessing the graph accompanying this local story of mine will look familiar to some.
Garbage In, Garbage Out?
I dunno. I know which way I’d bet though.
More numbers. These are from a disqus user going by the handle of “summer” From this instapundit post.
Maybe that’s meaningful information, maybe it isn’t.
But I imagine the response would be completely different if this was a new and exotic form of anthrax or hoof and mouth disease that had jumped the species barrier and was dropping farmers and ranchers in flyover country.
Heck. I bet the response would be completely different if this was something that originated within and spread from an immigrant population to infect a large number of people in Kansas City Mo (Let’s say “exotic Chinese bbq” was all the rage at the recent bbq festival for example.)
I’m pretty sure We’d have locked down and quarantined Kansas City by now. Because the national media isn’t headquartered there.