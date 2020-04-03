PopeWatch: Some Splainin to Do

Phil Lawler notes that our Bishops owe us some explanations:

When the pandemic crisis eases, and the world heads back into its normal routines, Catholic bishops will have some explaining to do.

Why did you forbid the administration of the sacraments? For reasons of public health— and in many cases, because of emergency government regulations— you were forced to curtail public ceremonies. But were you forced to issue a blanket prohibition? Weren’t there ways to allow some acts of public worship, with appropriate safeguards? Did you explore those possibilities thoroughly?

Just a few months ago, at the Amazon Synod, we heard pleas for the ordination of married men, based on the argument that the faithful must have access to the sacraments.

Why wasn’t the same imperative felt during the pandemic: the need to take special measures to ensure that the sacraments were available?

If the precepts of the Church are important, why didn’t you address them in your public statements? Catholics are under a solemn obligation to attend Mass on Sunday. When you made it impossible to fulfill that norm, did you assure the faithful that they were dispensed? A diocesan bishop has the authority to allow for general absolution. When you forbade sacramental confessions, did you encourage your priests to offer general absolution?

How will you coax the people back into the pews? For weeks, Church leaders have been encouraging the laity not to worry about missing Mass, since we can watch a livestream private Mass from the comfort of their homes. They have urged lay people not to worry about the lack of opportunity for confession, because we can always make a perfect act of contrition. They have been reminding the people that it is always possible to pray alone, or with the family, in the home. What will you say now, if many Catholics conclude that it must not be terribly important to come to Sunday Mass, to make a sacramental confession, to receive the sacraments?

Go here to read the rest. Not that they will explain anything. Our Bishops seem to be good at telling us to give money and avoiding responsibility for anything. If we truly were sheep, the wolves would be complaining because they were running low on mutton.